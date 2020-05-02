|
LIONEL C. KILBURN BSc., MSc., PhD., P.Eng. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, aged 89. Beloved husband of Shirley, 'Dear Old Dad' to Coleen (Bill), Elaine, Richard (Sally) and Robert (Cathy); dear brother to Norma (Norman), Grandpa to Stephanie (Michael), Cheryl (Graham), Laura (Terry), Christopher (Nyree), Shannon (Adam), Rebecca and Ryan; GGpa to Ethan, Alexandra, Keira and Quinton and 'Sweet Old Uncle Lionel' (SOUL) to many friends and neighbours. Born in Winnipeg, Manitoba in 1930, Lionel earned his Bachelor, Master and Ph. D. degrees in geology from the University of Manitoba, receiving the Gold Medal for outstanding research in geology. He started and ended his career with Falconbridge Nickel Mines, working his way from underground geologist in the town of Falconbridge, Ontario to Vice-President Exploration, Development & Precious Metals Operations in Toronto, Ontario. Along the way, he worked as Chief Geologist for Falconbridge Nickel and President & CEO of Falconbridge Copper. After retiring, Lionel remained active in the field as a Consultant, Technical Advisor (OSC, TSX), Managing Editor of PDAC Digest and Independent Director for a mining company. He also ran a private prospecting company, keeping him busy in the field, lab and office looking for "the next big ore body." Lionel wrote and published many technical papers on his beloved geology, including the Geoscience Factor Method (Kilburn Method) for valuation of mineral properties. In 2015, he was awarded the Robert Elver Mineral Economics Award in recognition of his seminal work in mineral property valuation in Canada. Lionel was a member of the Association of Professional Engineers (Ontario) (Manitoba), Canadian Institute of Mining & Metallurgy, Geological Association of Canada, Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (President 1985-87) and the Engineers Club of Toronto (President 1987-88). While geology was his principal hobby, Lionel also enjoyed golfing, hiking, camping, wine making (and tasting), sailing and painting. And we will never forget his love of chocolate, and puns, "as like so many geologists, he was out standing in the field" (groan). Lionel (and Shirley) loved to entertain. Their backyard neighbourhood parties were legendary and are still talked about today. Lionel's true everlasting love was always his family. His dedication, love and support of our growing family was inspirational. It will be with us for the rest of our lives, and will pass on for generations. Funeral arrangements have been held privately by the immediate family. Memorial services will be at Glen Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, Oakville at a later date, pending the end of the Covid-19 virus, so that he may be remembered and honoured in an appropriate style befitting such a wonderful man. We would like to express a huge thank you to all the staff at OTMH, for the continued care and support they provided to both our Dad and to family members. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital Foundation. Condolences may be posted at arbormemorial.ca or via email to [email protected]
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 2 to May 6, 2020