|
|
LISA CAMERONIt is with very heavy hearts we announce that on Friday March 13, 2020 our beloved Lisa Cameron passed away peacefully at Kensington hospice surrounded by her loved ones after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Words can't even begin to describe my mother's magnetic personality. The way she lit up a room the second she walked in the door, how her elegance and style knew no bounds, her wicked sense of humour that could keep you laughing for days on end. Simply put, my mother was magic. She will be deeply missed and forever in the hearts and memories of her husband Eric Leggatt, her daughter and son in law Micah Cameron and Colin Tooke and her two grandson's Marlon Wolf Tooke and Levon River Tooke. We will be holding a celebration of Lisa's life at a later date sometime in the Summer. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Kensington Hospice. Any condolences may be forwarded to [email protected]
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 9 to May 13, 2020