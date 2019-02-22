LISA DRAPER (Carroll) It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden and unexpected death of Lisa (Carroll) Draper February 7, 2019 after a short and courageous battle with cancer. Lisa is loved and remembered by her husband of 15 years, David Draper, mother, Barbara Carroll; sister, Jennifer (John) and their children, Tom (Jill Blakey and their daughter, Charlie), Sarah (Jeff Thompson) and Trevor (Cate DeGroot); sister, Suzi Whitehurst and daughter, Samantha (Albin Abraham); sisters-in-law, Betsy Haner (Wayne Rensch), Deborah McDougall (Doug); and brother-in-law, Barney Draper (Kim). Lisa was predeceased by her loving father, John C. Carroll. Lisa was born September 3, 1964. She was the youngest of three girls. She had curly blonde hair, an impish grin, loved everything shiny and made friends wherever she went. She was a graduate of Branksome Hall and Queen's University, excelling in singing, dancing and acting while at both. The jobs she held showcased her organizational skills and her creativity. Most recently she was a sales clerk at "Bigley's Kitchen Store" in Bobcaygeon, a job she loved. Lisa had a special relationship with her immediate family, especially with her parents. Several epic Carroll Family Trips and visits to Naples, Florida further strengthened that bond. She will be missed. A celebration of Lisa's life will be held in the spring. Condolences may be left at www.legacy.com/obituaries/theglobeandmail. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26, 2019