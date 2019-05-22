|
|
LISA DRAPER (Carroll) It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden and unexpected death of Lisa (Carroll) Draper February 7, 2019 after a short and courageous battle with cancer. A celebration of Lisa's life will be held Saturday, May 25th at 11 a.m. at Rosedale United Church, 159 Roxborough Drive, followed by a reception at the Granite Club, 2350 Bayview Avenue. Condolences may be left at www.legacy.com/obituaries/theglobeandmail.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 22 to May 26, 2019