LISA JANE MCCASKELL Died peacefully at home surrounded by friends and family, Feb. 19, 2019. Born in Orillia, ON, Dec. 3, 1955. Predeceased by parents, Don and Gladys McCaskell of Beaverton, ON. Survived by loving partner, Pedro Galache; an extraordinary number of friends; and brother Tim McCaskell. An RN and journalist, Lisa combined her skills in jobs at ONA and OPSEU. Passionate about health & safety, workplace violence and SARS, Lisa loved every job she had and felt lucky for that. She'd grown up an anxious child yet became an intrepid traveler, in 1987 arriving alone in Beijing in the middle of the night, no one to meet her. The silver lining after her cancer diagnosis, she said, was how close she grew to friends. Lisa loved deeply and fiercely and was loved back by many. Pedro's rock-solid loving support meant everything to her. Lisa touched many lives, something she'd had no sense of before her diagnosis. For those of us lucky enough to call her a friend, she has left behind a crater-sized hole. When OPSEU learned of Lisa's passing, they flew their flags at half-mast, a huge and fitting honour for an exceptional human being. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27, 2019