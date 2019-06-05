You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
View Map
LISA MICHELLE GRANT Lisa passed away peacefully at home, on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the age of 44. Loving daughter of William (Bill) and Beverley Armstrong. Beloved wife of Bert C. Grant. Devoted mother of Kaylie and Molly. Caring sister of Michael and his wife Kim Armstrong. She will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephew, and extended family. Lisa had a passion for teaching and will be missed by her students and colleagues. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre's Odette Cancer Centre; the support team at Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care, and Lisa's personal support workers from Spectrum Health Agency. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 5th. A service will be held in the chapel at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 6th with a reception to follow in the Rosedale and Leaside Rooms. Donations to the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care, 60 Murray Street, 4th Floor, Toronto M5T 3L9 would be appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel 416-487-4523
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 5 to June 9, 2019
