LISE BERGERON At home, in Town of Mount Royal, Québec, on October 7, 2020, passed away Lise Bergeron, at the age of 72. She was predeceased by her loving husband Douglas H. Tees. She will be remembered by her daughter, Catherine; her sister, Monique and her children, Maude (Luc Marois) and Olivier; her sister, Diane (Jean Choquette) and their children, Philippe and Justine; her late sister, Denise and her children, Anabelle and Rosemarie; and her late brother, Claude and his children, François and Marie-Claude. She will also be remembered by her sister-in-law, Nancy (the late Douglas Lloyd) and their children, Stephen (Marie-Hélène Gauthier), Jennifer (Pierre Moussette) and Carolyn (Ross Deep). Former senior partner of the law firm Ogilvy Renault (now Norton Rose Fulbright) from 1972 until her retirement in 2011, she had a distinguished career practicing corporate law. The family wishes to extend its gratitude to her loyal friend and housekeeper, Luz Tobias. A memorial service will be held when conditions are deemed suitable. Memorial donations may be made to the Fondation du CHUM.



