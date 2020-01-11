You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
LISELOT CERNY TROLLER 'Liz' age 911/2 passed away peacefully in her home in Yaletown surrounded by her children on Monday, June 17, 2019. She was born on January 12, 1928 Vienna Prague to Gretl Amalia Thorsch and Erich Hans Schwarz (Cerny). Liselot attended a one-room grade school in Jindrichuv Hradec Czech Republic and then later continued her education at the Sacred Heart in Montreal Quebec. She married John Peter Troller and had two children Nicholas and Aria. She loved family gatherings and recounting all the humorous and historical family stories. Her interests were doing the New York Times double cross stick crossword puzzles and the acrostic puzzle in ink, knitting, and travelling. A voracious reader extremely passionate about politics, the arts and tennis, enjoying several world class events. She was a generous and philanthropic woman. Liselot was preceded in death by her husband John, parents Gretl and Erich and younger brother Steven. She is survived by sister Maria, her son Nick and wife Kathleen, 3 grandchildren Mappy, Annie, and Fionn, 7 great-grandchildren and her daughter Aria. Liz will be remembered as a beautiful, funny and intelligent woman, she will live on in our hearts. In lieu of flowers or donations PLEASE go read a book, go to a museum, go to a political protest, and live life with passion.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 11 to Jan. 15, 2020
