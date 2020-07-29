|
|
LIVIA KLAR Passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Baycrest Hospital at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Andrew Klar. Loving mother and mother-in-law of George and Dorit. Devoted grandmother of David and Rachel. Lovingly remembered by Ivan and Miriam Muller. A family graveside service was held on Monday, July 27, 2020. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to The Baycrest Foundation 416-785-2875 or at www.baycrestfoundation.org.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 29 to Aug. 2, 2020