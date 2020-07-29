You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More
LIVIA KLAR Passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Baycrest Hospital at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Andrew Klar. Loving mother and mother-in-law of George and Dorit. Devoted grandmother of David and Rachel. Lovingly remembered by Ivan and Miriam Muller. A family graveside service was held on Monday, July 27, 2020. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to The Baycrest Foundation 416-785-2875 or at www.baycrestfoundation.org.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 29 to Aug. 2, 2020
