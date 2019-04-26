You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Liya MCKAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Liya MCKAY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Liya MCKAY Obituary
LIYA MCKAY (née Zhornitskaya), Ph.D. On April 10, 2019 in Cork, Ireland, at the age of 48, Liya Alexandrovna Zhornitskaya McKay. Liya was the beloved wife and best friend of Benjamin McKay, adoring mother of Anna McKay, and much-loved daughter of Olga Vassilievna Zhornitskaya of Moscow, Russia (deceased) and Alexander Borisovich Jornitskii of New York City. She will also be missed greatly by members of her Canadian family, especially her mother-in-law, Marylin McKay, of Halifax and Toronto. Liya received her B.Sc. and M.Sc. from Moscow State University in 1993 and her Ph. D. (Mathematics) from Duke University in 1999. Most recently she was an instructor in Mathematics, University College of Cork. Cremation and interment have taken place in Cork.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 26 to Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.