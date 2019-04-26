|
|
LIYA MCKAY (née Zhornitskaya), Ph.D. On April 10, 2019 in Cork, Ireland, at the age of 48, Liya Alexandrovna Zhornitskaya McKay. Liya was the beloved wife and best friend of Benjamin McKay, adoring mother of Anna McKay, and much-loved daughter of Olga Vassilievna Zhornitskaya of Moscow, Russia (deceased) and Alexander Borisovich Jornitskii of New York City. She will also be missed greatly by members of her Canadian family, especially her mother-in-law, Marylin McKay, of Halifax and Toronto. Liya received her B.Sc. and M.Sc. from Moscow State University in 1993 and her Ph. D. (Mathematics) from Duke University in 1999. Most recently she was an instructor in Mathematics, University College of Cork. Cremation and interment have taken place in Cork.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 26 to Apr. 30, 2019