Lloyd E. HETHERINGTON

Lloyd E. HETHERINGTON Obituary
LLOYD E. HETHERINGTON Lloyd E. Hetherington, 65, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 in his home in Elora. He was born in St. Catharines, a son to the late Wordsworth L. and Mau rine (Whitehouse) Hetherington. Lloyd retired following a success ful career in the business world. He was recognized as a world leader on sustainability and cor porate responsibilities. He trav eled the world helping international corporations better understand the impact of doing business in various regions of the globe. Lloyd was devoted to his family, children and many friends. He leaves behind his spouse, Denise Rainville; his two sons, Christopher and Stéphane; and his two brothers, and sisters-in- law, Don and Anne Hetherington and David and Lee Hetherington. A celebration of life event will be held at a later time this year. In formation will be available through Trillium Cremation Ltd at https:// www.trilliumcremation.com Trilli um Cremation 1-800-833-7606.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, 2019
