You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Brampton Golf Club
7700 Kennedy Rd.
Brampton, ON
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Brampton Golf Club
7700 Kennedy Rd.
Brampton, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lloyd RYCKMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lloyd George RYCKMAN


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lloyd George RYCKMAN Obituary
LLOYD GEORGE RYCKMAN March 19, 1931 - February 26, 2019 Lloyd passed away peacefully in his sleep in his 88th year on February 26th. Predeceased by his daughter, Susan Elizabeth; he will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Faye Elizabeth (nee Maddock) of 63 years; and his children, Jeff, Greg, Sally, and their spouses, Laura, Hughene, and Brian; as well as his grandchildren Trevor, Samantha, Tyler, Kirsty, Bradley, Ethan and Georgia; along with his many nieces, nephews, and extended family; as well as friends from Florida, Brampton, and Alliston. Having grown up in Toronto, Lloyd had a successful career of over 20 years at Johns Manville in both Ottawa and Toronto, before starting his own business Planned Acoustics Limited (PAL) in Brampton. Lloyd enjoyed many years at Brampton Golf & Country Club where he honed his love of the game and shared it with both his children and grandchildren at the cottage in Wasaga Beach as well as their winter place in Port Charlotte Florida. A celebration of Lloyd's life will be held on Saturday, April 6th at Brampton Golf Club, 7700 Kennedy Rd., Brampton, from noon til 3:00 p.m., including a service at 1:00 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lloyd's memory to Ronald McDonald House Charities Toronto, or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 16 to Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.