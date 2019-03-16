LLOYD GEORGE RYCKMAN March 19, 1931 - February 26, 2019 Lloyd passed away peacefully in his sleep in his 88th year on February 26th. Predeceased by his daughter, Susan Elizabeth; he will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Faye Elizabeth (nee Maddock) of 63 years; and his children, Jeff, Greg, Sally, and their spouses, Laura, Hughene, and Brian; as well as his grandchildren Trevor, Samantha, Tyler, Kirsty, Bradley, Ethan and Georgia; along with his many nieces, nephews, and extended family; as well as friends from Florida, Brampton, and Alliston. Having grown up in Toronto, Lloyd had a successful career of over 20 years at Johns Manville in both Ottawa and Toronto, before starting his own business Planned Acoustics Limited (PAL) in Brampton. Lloyd enjoyed many years at Brampton Golf & Country Club where he honed his love of the game and shared it with both his children and grandchildren at the cottage in Wasaga Beach as well as their winter place in Port Charlotte Florida. A celebration of Lloyd's life will be held on Saturday, April 6th at Brampton Golf Club, 7700 Kennedy Rd., Brampton, from noon til 3:00 p.m., including a service at 1:00 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lloyd's memory to Ronald McDonald House Charities Toronto, or a charity of your choice. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 16 to Mar. 20, 2019