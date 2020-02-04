|
LLOYD GEORGE VOISIN In North Bay on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the age of 95 years, Lloyd passed away with his family by his side. Lloyd will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Katherine (O'Leary) of 66 years and their five children, Rosemary (Grant) Mantha of Huntsville, Alan (Susan) of Cambridge, Paul (Marcel Emond) of Carleton Place, Joanne (John) Paige of North Bay and Stephen (Greg O'Donohue) of Toronto. Lloyd will also be remembered by his 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Lloyd was predeceased by his father, George (born Glen Allan, ON); his mother, Ethel (born Drayton, ON); his brother, Ralph (Ursula surviving); and sister, Shirley (Patrick) Ellert. Also missed by many nieces and nephews. Lloyd, born in Waterloo ON, began his 59 year career with the Royal Bank of Canada in 1941. His career took him to numerous cities in Ontario, including Peterborough, where he met Katherine, the love of his life. Lloyd and Katherine built a wonderful life around family and community. He shared his talents with numerous charitable organizations including board positions with Sisters of St. Joseph's (North Bay), Diocese of Sault Ste. Marie, St. Joseph's Hospital, Scollard Hall Foundation, North Bay Regional Health Centre, Knights of Columbus (3rd Degree member), Kiwanis Club, Sisters of Loretta (Hamilton), St. Eugene Parish (Hamilton), Children's Aid Society and coaching various sporting teams. Lloyd participated in numerous sporting activities in particular hockey, tennis and golf. Travelling, playing cards and gardening were activities he enjoyed. Everyone is welcome to join the family at Martyn Funeral Home, North Bay on Tuesday, February 4th 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, February 5th, at 10 a.m., at the Pro Cathedral of the Assumption. Luncheon will follow in the Parish Hall. Entombment at All Saints Mausoleum, North Bay to follow the luncheon. In lieu of flowers, donations to Crossing All Bridges Learning Centre, Brantford, ON (www.crossingallbridges.ca) or Pro Cathedral Building Fund are greatly appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 4 to Feb. 8, 2020