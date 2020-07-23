|
REV. DR. LLOYD GESNER Passed away at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital on Friday, July 17, 2020, at the age of 92. Beloved husband of the late Murial Gesner. Loving father of Stephen Gesner (Debbie Cameron) and Susan Gesner (Sean Trueland). Proud grandfather of Rory and Jaime Trueland, and Cameron and Konrad Gesner. Dear brother of Harry Gesner. Starting his career as a teacher in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Lloyd met the love of his life, Muriel Ferguson, and they went on to live a life of adventure, travel and learning. Lloyd attended theology school to become an Anglican minister, and that calling took him to Minnesota, Ontario, Ohio, Tennessee and finally a return to Ontario. During that time, he was a teacher and headmaster at a number of ecumenical schools, as well as maintaining his role as a priest in both Anglican and Episcopalian churches in Canada and the United States. His real passion was reading and learning. His home was filled with fiction and non-fiction books on bookshelves that were constantly being emptied and filled up again. He shared his books willingly, as long as he had a chance to discuss them with the borrower after the fact. And often those borrowers were his grandchildren, who were his greatest joy. As per Lloyd's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Service of Remembrance will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Smith's Funeral Homes www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 23 to July 27, 2020