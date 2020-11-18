LLOYD GUNBY Lloyd Gunby was 101 years old when he died quietly the evening of Sunday November 16, 2020. He reluctantly left his wife, Pat, and two daughters, Susan Armstrong (Art Cordova) and Linda Book (Howard Book), but we know he will continue to keep a loving eye on the whole family anyway. He will be missed by his grandchildren Trish Armstrong, Adam Book (Katherine Karakasis), Josh Book (Andrea Milo), and Lauren MacEwen (David MacEwen). His five great grandchildren, Evangeline, Jackson, Keith, Penelope, and Zac, were a boisterous addition to his life. Dad was a soldier, a husband, a father and a senior executive with G.S. Shipp and Son in Mississauga. He adored our Mom and all his family and he loved his work almost as much as his family. He lived a good and measured life, according to his plan. He was always "Dadders" to us and always a source of good council. Our profound gratitude to the whole staff at Glynnwood Residence, and especially the third floor family of nurses, for loving him almost much as we do and for making his elder years the best possible. A private memorial will be held at a later date when we are all again able to assemble in groups. As Dad would say, "stay healthy and carry on".



