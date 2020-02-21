You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Lloyd HEASLIP

LLYOD WALTER HEASLIP June 26, 1922 - February 17, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Lloyd Walter Heaslip, retired Librarian and Senior Manager at the Library of Parliament, who died peacefully at the Élisabeth Bruyère Hospital. Beloved partner of Werner Micheel (deceased). Also predeceased by parents, George and Lillian Heaslip, siblings Kenneth (Marie), Gordon (Noreen) and Helen (Maurice). Uncle of Trevor, Sharon, Kevin, Debbie, Cindy, Douglas, James, Edward, Donald and Marilyn. Dear friend of Jeanne Pelletier, Carol Sutherland, Elizabeth and Paul McCormick and Al (Xiao-Lin) Sun. Special thanks to Dr. Paul Crabtree, staff of Rideau Place Retirement Residence, Carol, Elizabeth, Paul and Al for their extraordinary support of Lloyd. A reception will be held on Saturday February 22, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Chartwell Rideau Place Retirement Residence, 550 Wilbrod Street, Ottawa, K1N 9M3. Donations in Lloyd's memory may be made to the Ottawa Chamberfest or Music & Beyond. Cremation and private interment. Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 6123-233-1143
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 21 to Feb. 25, 2020
