LLOYD R. MCALPINE Lloyd Rayburn McAlpine, born March 25, 1919, passed away peacefully at the age of 101. Devoted husband to his late wife, Jean (2008), Lloyd will be greatly missed by his children, Joan (Gary), Trish (Brian) and Bob (Brenda); grandchildren, Stacey, Shawn (Shawnalee), Amanda, Heather, Alex, Bradley and Ashley; and great- grandchildren, Zane, Evan and Matt. He was incredibly proud of his family and treasured family vacations, Sunday dinners, cottage times and his 100th birthday celebration. Son of Peter and Mae McAlpine, Lloyd grew up in Windsor (Walkerville) with his brother, Earl. He attended University of Toronto, and was a navigation instructor in the RCAF. Lloyd's career began in audit at Price Waterhouse and spanned over 35 years with Imperial Oil. He became one of North America's leading COBOL programmers and was instrumental in advancing the use of computers in Exxon. Lloyd enjoyed life fully and loved to eat out, enjoyed rum and Sprite, was an excellent card player, a lover of cruises and avid golfer. Our deepest thanks to the staff at Amica Swan Lake and the caregivers from Nurse Next Door for their loving care and support. A family celebration will be held at a later date. We ask that people remember the special times they enjoyed with Lloyd and, if so inclined donate to a Veterans Association, Alzheimer Society or charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 18 to July 22, 2020
