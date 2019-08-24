|
|
DR. LLOYD ROBERT SUTHERLAND October 26, 1948 - Woodstock, New Brunswick August 1, 2019 - Calgary, Alberta It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Lloyd Robert Sutherland, beloved husband of Peter Wong, on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the age of 70 years. Lloyd was born in Woodstock, New Brunswick on October 26, 1948. He was predeceased by his parents: Dr. Jed Sutherland and Marie McCain Sutherland and good friend Dr. Stanley Giebrescht. He is survived by his brother Andrew Sutherland, sister Heather Sutherland, nephews Tyler and Darren James, niece Lindsay James; and beloved cousins Barbara Gordon, Frances Gordon and Marie Gordon. Lloyd was greatly loved by his many McCain and Sutherland cousins in New Brunswick and Ontario. Lloyd graduated from University of New Brunswick (BA, 1969), McGill University (MD, 1973), and then University of Toronto (FRCPC, Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons, 1978). He became Board-certified in Gastroenterology and was elected a Fellow of the American College of Physicians in 1985. Lloyd became a faculty member at the University of Calgary Medical School in 1977. While a scholar in the Intestinal Disease Research Unit, he earned his MSc (Epidemiology) in 1989. His novel clinical studies in IBD earned him international recognition. Lloyd became the Head of Gastroenterology in 1991 and served as Head of Community Health Sciences at U of C, and Director of the Centre for the Advancement of Health at the Calgary Health Region from 1995-2002. He was Founding Director of the Centre for Health and Policy Studies (CHAPS) from 1999-2001 and Director of the Heritage Medical Research Clinic in 1988. Lloyd met Peter, his life partner, in 1996 and the two married on June 11, 2015 in Calgary, Alberta. Their life together was filled by their mutual love of music, ballet, theatre, international travel and gourmet dining. Lloyd was an accomplished pianist and a highly informed, stimulating conversationalist in history and politics. He especially loved his pet cats. Lloyd contributed greatly to his community. He was President of Alberta Ballet from 1982-1985, a company now known around the world. He established the Canadian Association for the Study of the Liver, becoming its President. He later was editor-in-chief of the Canadian Journal of Gastroenterology. Internationally, he served as Scientific Secretary of the International Organization for the Study of IBD (IOIBD) from 1994-2000. Lloyd published more than 200 peer reviewed papers and abstracts, and delivered more than 150 invited talks. Lloyd received the 2003 Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of Canada's Finklestein Prize for his outstanding contributions in the field of IBD. He received an honorary degree from his Alma Mater, UNB in May 2004. He was known by his colleagues as an eloquent lecturer, and a compassionate physician and mentor. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Stephen's Anglican Church (1121 14 Ave SW, Calgary AB) on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with a reception to follow. The Dr. Lloyd Sutherland Professorship in Inflammatory Bowel Disease / Gastrointestinal Research was created in 2009 to support a junior Faculty member at the University of Calgary. His legacy of gentle leadership will live on in his patients, friends and colleagues with whom he enjoyed excellent relationships. Memorial donations can be made to this Fund through the Cummings School of Medicine at U.of C.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 24 to Aug. 28, 2019