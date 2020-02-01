|
LLOYD SANKEY Born in Montreal on August 18, 1934 Lloyd Sankey passed away in his sleep January 27, 2020 in Oakville due to a lengthy illness. He will be sadly missed by Deborah (nee Nolen), his beloved wife of 62 years and by their children Christopher, Jonathan, and Gretchen, and their spouses Lisa and Yashin, and grandchildren Hannah, Mason, Dexter and Madelaine. After graduating from McGill School of Architecture in 1958, Lloyd began his architectural adventures working with I.M. Pei on Place Ville Marie, followed by opening his own firm in old Montreal, participating in Expo 67, and expanding to offices in Vancouver and Toronto. As an architect, urban planner and teacher, his projects included the Canadian Embassy in Saudi Arabia, National Capital Commission consulting and lectures at McGill University. Somewhere along the way, his contributions were also acknowledged with the Governor General's Award in Architecture. He will be remembered for his recent stoic resilience, but much more so for his years of unbounded joie de vie. When restaurant meals meandered far into the night, we often returned home with a newly purchased tablecloth; Dad had the habit of spontaneously developing design concepts on any available surface. Lloyd was a kind, honest and generous man who always said 'Yes!' to life, even when life seemed to say 'No' to him. Cremation has taken place, and a small memorial is planned for the spring. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, LC Campbell Cognitive Neurology Research Unit or McGill School of Architecture. Online condolences may be made at www.oakviewfuneral.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2020