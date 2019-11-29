|
LOIS ALICE JEWETT (nee Bottum) Passed peacefully on November 23, 2019, in Guelph, Ontario in her 95th year. Predeceased by her husband of 65 years, George Arthur Jewett and survived by her three children, Charles Jewett (Toronto), Ted Jewett (Wellington, NZ) and Jo-Anne McDermott (Guelph). Lois was born in Bobcaygeon, Ontario March 22nd, 1925. She attended Queen's University, where she met George and later married on October 7, 1949. Lois followed George to Wawa, Kingston, Chibougamau (Quebec), Windsor (Nova Scotia), Elliot Lake, Yorkton (Saskatchewan), Toronto, and Peterborough visiting her hometown every summer. Through all those moves, George and Lois travelled the world, she enjoyed golf and gardening in the summer, curling, skating and skiing in the winter. She was a champion sports coach to her children and grandchildren, teaching us to swim, skate, and coaching us in the team sports. She especially loved horses, the Royal Winter Fair and watching football. Regardless of where we lived, she joined and volunteered for the Women's Auxiliary of the local Anglican Church. In Elliot Lake, George and Lois started a fundraising campaign to build an Anglican Church, as there was none. She volunteered with the Red Cross Blood Services for over 25 years, faithfully giving a day of her time each week. A great patron of the arts, George and Lois started the fundraising campaign to house the Art Centre in Yorkton, Saskatchewan. She was an active member of the Canadian Women's Mining Association. She was a lady, charming, quiet, funny, unassuming, always welcoming and finding the good in any person or situation. She was the most wonderful devoted mother to her children, who blessed her with eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. In the last few months, Lois wanted to go home, and she meant Bobcaygeon where the Celebration of Life Service and reception will be held on June 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Anglican Christ Church. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Canadian Blood Services or a charity of your choice. For condolences, visit www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com or email the family at; [email protected]
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, 2019