LOIS ANNE SMITH (nee Graham) Peacefully passed away this weekend at the remarkable age of 93. Lois was a devoted wife to her late husband, Ronald, loving mother to Kirk (predeceased), Karen Burgess and her husband Eric, Linda Reynolds and her husband Tom, Brian Smith and his wife Nadia, and Laura Meehan and her husband Peter. Granny Lo leaves behind a wealth of cherished memories for her grandchildren, Michael, Kevin, Rebecca, Patrick, Daniel, Madelyn, Eliza, Sophie, Peter Edward, Bridget, Claire and Rory. She will also be missed by dear niece Lois Roberts and her family. Our mother will be remembered for her uncommon fire and iron will, developed at a young age when she and her beloved sister, Helen, lost their parents far too early. She was also a woman of unshakeable faith and many talents, including painting, music, gardening, interior decoration, furniture restoration and, most notably, an ability to create anything-including breathtaking wedding dresses for herself, her sister, three daughters and niece - on her trusty sewing machine. Lois will also be remembered for her razor-sharp sense of humour, a passion for classic movies that she passed on to us all, and her weakness for spoiled, crazy golden retrievers. The family would like to personally thank the caring staff of the Scarlett Heights Chartwell Retirement Residence for their compassionate care of Lois over the past two years. Visitation will be held at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Ave. W. (2 stoplights west of Yonge St.) on Thursday, June 27th from 6-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church, 24 Cheritan Ave. (at Yonge St.) on Friday, June 28th at 11:00 a.m. followed by interment at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice that cares for children or animals. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 25 to June 29, 2019