LOIS ARBUCKLE February 14, 1933 - July 22, 2020 Peacefully in Ottawa, on July 22 at the age of 87. Predeceased by her beloved husband Walter (2001) and their youngest daughter Jane (1972). Born in Petrolia, Ontario to William and Eliza (Dynes) Shaw, Lois graduated from the Atkinson School of Nursing at Toronto Western Hospital in 1955 and happily attended her 60th class reunion in 2015. Lois had a long career in public health, working for many years at Queens Park in Toronto. Loving mother to Catherine and Susan (Leo Hall) and grandmother to Jennifer, Abigail and Katherine Hall. Lois was also Aunt to John, Jim, Tim, Anne and Susan Lorimer. The warm heart of the family home, Lois was a gracious, elegant hostess who loved to cook and entertain for friends and family. An accomplished pianist in her youth, her love of music sustained her during her decline with dementia and final days. A gathering to celebrate Lois' life will be held at a later date as circumstances allow. If desired, donations may be made to the Dotsa Bitove Wellness Academy (www.dotsabitove.com) a program supporting adults with memory loss. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Goulet Funeral Home, 310 Argyle St., S., Renfrew, ON. Condolences/donations may be made at www.gouletfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 25 to July 29, 2020