LOIS EILEEN DOWSETT (nee McHardy) October 15, 1925 September 18, 2020 Lois passed peacefully in Toronto following a brief illness. Loving Mother of David (Vivian), Marisa and Carol (Ralph Rae); beloved Nana to Larena (Nicholas Cashmore), Benjamin (Laura Sipos), Daniel, James (Melissa Mendez), Colin, Gwenna (Michael Tuzi); and Great-grandmother to Claire Cashmore. Mom was a skilled knitter, seamstress and baker who loved crosswords, the more challenging the better, and keeping abreast of current events. Mom cherished her family above all else and treated everyone with compassion, generosity and good humour. We will miss Mom deeply. Donations in Lois' memory can be made to The Salvation Army at salvationarmy.ca
with great appreciation. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com
.