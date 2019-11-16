|
LOIS ELIZABETH TRUELAND (PETERSON) Born July 2, 1929 Fredericton, New Brunswick Died November 12, 2019 Oakville, Ontario Lois was predeceased by the love of her life, Peter Trueland (2000). Lois felt her great legacy was her three children - Jim (Carrie), Pamela (Gary Turnbull) and Sean - and her six grandchildren - Kate and Meaghan Trueland, Rory and Jaime Trueland and Peter and Mike Turnbull. Lois grew up in the village of Fredericton Junction, New Brunswick with her parents, Ina & Ray Peterson (deceased) and her sisters Sarah Peterson and Jean (Peterson) Brenan (deceased). The values instilled in Lois during those years in The Junction, through the Depression & Second World War, remained with her always. She had a love of community and people, literature and poetry and good family arguments around the dinner table. Nothing made her happier than a good "maritime" sing song around the piano. Lois graduated with a BA from the University of New Brunswick in 1950, spent one year as a teacher in Port Elgin, NB, before Peter, also a UNB grad, rescued her, married her and took her to Bathurst, NB. By 1962, Lois & Pete had settled in Oakville, Ontario. Lois believed the only sport in life was golf which she played A LOT at Mississaugua Golf & Country Club. And she believed the only game one ever really needed to play was Bridge. Always a strong competitor, Lois insisted on playing by the rules and never understood "just playing for fun"! Lois's humour was legendary; there was fun in her spirit and joy in her soul. Always warm & welcoming, family and friends loved to gather around her as she "threw another potato in the pot" for dinners at the cottage in Dorset, Ontario or in the sunroom on the lake in Oakville. Lois was forever quoting from somewhere and offering small "life lessons". This Shakespeare quote from Hamlet seemed to be her moral compass: "This above all: to thine own self be true, And it must follow, as the night the day, Thou canst not then be false to any man." Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West (one block East of Kerr Street), Oakville from 7 - 9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at St. Jude's Anglican Church, 160 William Street, Oakville at 1 p.m. with a reception to follow. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 2019