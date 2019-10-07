You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Yorkminster Park Baptist Church
Toronto, ON
1933 - 2019
LOIS ELLEN DIERLAM October 13, 1933 - October 4, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lois Ellen Dierlam, peacefully in hospital on Friday, October 4, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents Florence May Dierlam (nee Schroeder) and Howard Carl Dierlam. She is survived by her children Edward Andrew (Liz), Margot Andrew-Anderson, Cindy Andrew (John) and William Andrew (Heather), and by her eight grandchildren: Clifford, Byron and Gareth Andrew; Tyler Anderson; Matthew and Lauren Stackhouse; and Liam and Marlowe Andrew. Mentored by her artist father at a young age, Lois soon realized that her passion lay in painting, "capturing the spontaneous emotions that she felt." A graduate of the Ontario College of Art, she shared her love of art with her students at Upper Canada College and the Toronto Board of Education. Her work has been exhibited throughout Canada, and is held in many prominent collections, including the Government of Ontario. She received awards nationally and internationally, including from the Ontario Arts Council and the Latham Foundation for Humane Education. Lois was a member of the Ontario Society of Artists, the Society of Canadian Artists, and the Canadian Society of Painters in Watercolour. In her words, "I rise early to contemplate the sunrise, and am overcome with joy observing 'The Moment.'" The Lord has now changed all her sunsets to sunrises. Her memory will live on in the paintings she created, which showcases her love of life, family, and her appreciation of God's world. A Celebration of Life will take place on Wednesday October 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Yorkminster Park Baptist Church, Toronto. In lieu of flowers, donations to the CNIB Toronto would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2019
