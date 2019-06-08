LOIS MARGARET JEAN PETERS (née Desormeau) April 28, 1923 - May 30, 2019 My mother, Lois, died peacefully at Shelburne Residence in Shelburne, Ontario. I could fill this space with platitudes and cliches found in most obituaries. She was all of those and much more. She was a wonderful human being and the best role model to those who knew her and shared her life. There are no words to describe what she meant to us all. There will be no formal service but in her name I ask that you make a toast, say a prayer or do whatever is your custom to honour and celebrate the lives of those who profoundly touch our lives. She was also surrounded by her loving and very caring Shelburne Residence 'family' who allowed her to live her last few months with grace, dignity and humour! Thanks to all of you from the bottom of my heart. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 8 to June 12, 2019