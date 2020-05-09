|
|
LOIS MARY HURST 1924 - 2020 With sadness we announce the death of Lois Hurst who slipped away in her sleep on April 22, 2020. In her 96th year, she was cheerful and humming to the end. She was predeceased by brother, Warren Hurst, survived by brother, John Hurst; sisters-in-law, Gwen and Cynthia; and 38 nieces and nephews. Lois was born to Fred and Alice Hurst in Toronto, the eldest of 3 on July 19, 1924. At both Bishop Strachan School and Glen Bernard Camp she excelled and made good friends. Having advanced by 2 years, she went on to Trinity College, St. Hilda's, graduating in Home Economics. She served an internship at the Royal Victorian hospital in Montreal, then returned to Toronto to complete her Masters degree in food research. Lois worked as the dietitian at Sick Children's Hospital in Toronto from 1948 to 1958. She then worked for Ontario Hydro and since her brothers at the time were working for Consumers Gas and BA Oil, they joked that they had the energy of Ontario all taken care of. Lois was invited to Ottawa in 1965 to become the head of Consumer Foods in the Federal Department of Agriculture where she remained until retiring in 1985. She also become the Chair of the National Dietitians of Canada. Family was always welcome to visit. Watching rowers or skaters on the Rideau canal from her apartment balcony was such a treat. All the generations have fond memories of vigorous pats on the back and the famous 'Aunt Lois presents' at Christmas. She would scour science and children's stores in Ottawa for unusual and quite specific gifts. A world traveller, Lois ventured to such exotic places as Russia, India, the Caribbean, Mexico, Egypt and Australia. She had many great travelling companions like Wynn Harington of Toronto. In her later years, she spent a lot of time with family in Gananoque and Guelph, visited family in British Columbia and moved from Ottawa to Kingston and then finally to Guelph. She is dearly missed. Huge thanks to the staff at Arbour Trails.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 9 to May 13, 2020