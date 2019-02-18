You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
2:30 PM
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
Resources
More Obituaries for Lola OLMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lola OLMER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lola OLMER Obituary
LOLA OLMER On February 15, 2019 at Baycrest Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Manny. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Sharon and Hushy Rothblott, Marilyn and Shelly Little, and Eileen, and the late Francine Olmer. Devoted Bubby of Andrew and Jeannine, Barbara, Adam and Amy, Jeremy and Amy, and Sari and Ilan. Devoted great-grandmother of Darren, Amanda, Lola, Jacob, and Cole. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Interment in the Ostrovtzer Society section of Bathurst Lawn Memorial Park. Shiva at 133 Abbeywood Trail, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made The Association For Soldiers Of Israel 416-783-3053 or The Canadian Hadassah- WIZO 416-477-5964.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 18 to Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.