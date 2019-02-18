|
|
LOLA OLMER On February 15, 2019 at Baycrest Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Manny. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Sharon and Hushy Rothblott, Marilyn and Shelly Little, and Eileen, and the late Francine Olmer. Devoted Bubby of Andrew and Jeannine, Barbara, Adam and Amy, Jeremy and Amy, and Sari and Ilan. Devoted great-grandmother of Darren, Amanda, Lola, Jacob, and Cole. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Interment in the Ostrovtzer Society section of Bathurst Lawn Memorial Park. Shiva at 133 Abbeywood Trail, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made The Association For Soldiers Of Israel 416-783-3053 or The Canadian Hadassah- WIZO 416-477-5964.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 18 to Feb. 22, 2019