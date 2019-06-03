LON PENCAK October 21, 1934 - May 31, 2019 Lon passed away on May 31, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Nusia (Mary Anna), son Marko, his wife Tara and daughters Larissa and Katrina, son Package, his wife Barri and daughter Scarlett. Lon is also survived by his sister Irene Lawryshyn (Jerry). Lon fled his native Ukraine during WWII and made his way to Canada. He graduated from the School of Architecture at UofT and enjoyed a career of designing buildings, schools and churches. He later joined the Government of Ontario where he progressed to become Asst. Deputy Minister responsible for the design, construction and management of all provincial facilities and property. He completed his career with real estate firms Royal LePage and Marathon Realty. He and Nusia enjoyed taking road trips. This started with the purchase of a sports car in England and travel through Europe for two months for their honeymoon in 1960. In later years, they criss-crossed both Canada and the US numerous times. Lon's passion was carpentry and he undertook numerous projects. He designed his beloved chalet near Collingwood and built it by hand with a group of close friends during weekends and vacations. This was his favourite getaway where he skied during the winter and sailed the waters of Georgian Bay during the summer. He also enjoyed tennis, volleyball and hiking. Lon was a founding member of the COSBILD investment club. Over the years, the club shifted its focus to fundraising and social events - Lon enjoyed the company of many close friends and always looked forward to the monthly meetings which were followed by rounds of poker. Visitation and panachyda service will be held on Tuesday, June 4th from 7-9 p.m. at Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel , 2357 Bloor St West, Toronto. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 5th at 10 a.m. at the chapel at St Volodymyr Ukrainian Cemetery, 1280 Dundas St West, Oakville. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 3 to June 7, 2019