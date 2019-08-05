You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Mountainside United Church (St. Andrew's-Dominion-Douglas Church)
687 Roslyn Ave.
Westmount, ON
LORAYNE STRACHAN WINN (nee Horwood) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lorayne on August 1, 2019 at the MUHC Palliative Care Centre. Dearly missed by Chris, her husband of 52 years. Loving mother of three children, Tim (Ann-Marie), David (Wendy) and Sarah (Mark), proud grandmother ("Raynie") of Logan, Lucas, Abigail, Ian, Laura, Bryce, and Juliette, loving sister of brother Brad (Jilly) and sister Diana (Peter), and predeceased by sister Roslyn (Frank). Lorayne was a graduate of McGill University (B.A. Arts), 1965, and Concordia University (Library Studies), 1983. After raising her three young children, Lorayne combined her passion for reading and her love of children to become a librarian in the Selwyn House School library for 15 years, and stayed on as a volunteer long after her retirement. Lorayne will be remembered for her love of playing the piano, tending to her flowers and working in the garden, being in the outdoors, and playing the Hallelujah Chorus at the crack of dawn on Christmas morning. We send heartfelt thanks to Dr. Tamara Singer and to the hard-working staff at the MUHC, especially to the very compassionate team at the MUHC Palliative Care Centre. A funeral service will be held at Mountainside United Church (St. Andrew's-Dominion-Douglas Church) - 687 Roslyn Ave., Westmount, on Wednesday, August 7 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider making a donation in her memory to the Cedars Cancer Foundation, the Montreal SPCA, or to your local library.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2019
