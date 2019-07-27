|
|
LORE MARIA WIENER (née Frensdorff) March 31, 1920 - July 16, 2019 Lore Maria was born in Hannover, Germany. Her father, Willy Frensdorff, was born into a Jewish family in Hamburg and her mother, Melitta, was born in Vienna, to a Catholic one. Lore grew up in Bremen and after graduating from high school, completed an apprenticeship as a seamstress. In 1938, Lore's father was arrested on Kristallnacht, when many Jewish shops and businesses were looted. Willy was released a few weeks later and in July, 1939 escaped to Shanghai, China. Lore went to Vienna to attend the Modeschule Michelbeuern. However, as the child of a Jewish man, she too was in danger. In 1940, she and her mother joined Willy, who by then was working for the Shanghai Power Company. In 1941, Lore met the love of her life, Walter Wiener, an émigré from Vienna and the Financial Editor of the North China Daily News. Their first date was at the Park Hotel in Shanghai, a fabled place, where they had lunch overlooking the race track. Japanese troops occupied Shanghai on December 7, 1941. Lore and Walter married anyway, on December 24th. In 1943, the Japanese authorities ordered all Jewish refugees to move to part of the city known as Hongkew. Though they had to obey a curfew, residents could leave the ghetto to work, and Lore was employed by My Lady's Salon, while Walter taught economics at St. John's University. In 1945, American GI's liberated Shanghai. Lore opened her own store offering "Haute Couture and Individual Designs." The Wieners' daughter, Claudia, was born in 1948, and in 1949, when the Communists took Shanghai, the Wieners left-refugees for a second time. They came to Vancouver and opened an exclusive salon in Kerrisdale. Lore was known for her well-made and timeless designs. She had a talent for making women look beautiful. Although a busy woman, Lore always had time for her family. She and Walter were devoted. When Claudia fell in love with Gordon, Lore delightedly welcomed him into the family. She took great joy in her grandchildren, Tom and Natalia, marking their birthdays by baking exquisite mocha tortes. Tom and Natalia loved their "Oma;" dinners at her place were happy occasions. Walter and Lore closed their business in 1990 and Walter died four years later. Missing Walter and feeling the need for occupation, Lore took up her trade once more, creating clothes from her home. She delivered her last garment in 2010, when she was 90 years old. Lore was able to stay in her home until her death, thanks to the caring help of Gita Barakoti. She is survived by her daughter, Claudia Cornwall; son-in-law, Gordon; and her grandchildren, Tom and Natalia.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 27 to July 31, 2019