LOREEN NAYLOR Died suddenly on January 15, 2020, in Toronto. With Randy she had just celebrated her 50th wedding anniversary. Predeceased by our infant son, Stephen; parents, Ted and Alice Kemshead; and brother, Larry Kemshead of Red Deer, AB. Loreen was a human resources consultant to government and not-for- profits for over 35 years. Loreen was devoted to daughter Robyn, son Chris (Jenny), and her four beloved grandchildren. She loved her United Church and served from congregational to national levels but always loved her choir. Loreen was a living example of unconditional love and openness to all people regardless of race, status or faith. Having travelled the world with Randy, she died the day after their anniversary cruise. A Memorial Service to celebrate Loreen's life will be held at Parkwoods United Church in Toronto on January 30 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, support to The United Church of Canada's Mission & Service Fund or Women's College Hospital Foundation is appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 23 to Jan. 27, 2020
