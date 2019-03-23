LORENA CATHERINE TOTTON August 4, 1948 - Toronto, ON March 14, 2019 - Calgary, AB It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lorena. Though Lorena faced many challenges in her life, she did so with dignity and lived her life with purpose and joy. Much of her youth was centred around her involvement with CGIT - Canadian Girls in Training. She had fond memories of her time as waterfront director at Ryde Lake CGIT Camp and she returned there often to connect with friends. Lorena touched many lives during her career as a Registered Nurse. She spent most of her career as the Clinic Coordinator for Rheumatic Disease at the Alberta Children's Hospital, helping children who had been diagnosed with Arthritis and their families. She was adored and will be missed by family; Heather and Philip Lalonde, Patricia Totton, Kathy and Tom Pinder and their families and by her dear friends Jill Davidson and Brenda Doherty. Funeral Services will be held at McInnis & Holloway (Park Memorial, 5008 Elbow Drive S.W., Calgary, AB) on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Reception to follow in the Hospitality Centre at the Funeral Home. Please forward condolences through www.calgarycrematorium.com If friends so desire, memorial tributes may be made directly to The Alzheimer Society of Calgary, 800, 7015 Macleod Trail S.W., Calgary, AB T2H 2K6, Telephone: (403)290-0110, www.alzheimercalgary.com or directly to the Arthritis Society, #300, 1301 - 8th Street S.W., Calgary, AB T2R 1B7 Telephone: (403) 228-2571 or 1 (800) 321-1433. www.arthritis.ca . There will also be a memorial gathering for friends and family in Ontario at a later date. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 23 to Mar. 27, 2019