LORENZ BIRICZ ¶ January 4, 1925 - February 24, 2020 ¶ It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Lorenz Biricz. Lorenz leaves, Irene, his beloved wife of 61 years, his loved children, Diana (Stephen Grand) and Larry (Isobel), his adored grandchildren, Ashley (Ted Currie), Matthew (Samantha), Tommy, Karley, Charlotte, Lauren and great- granddaughter Charley. Lorenz was predeceased by sister Johana, leaves brother Matthias and sisters, Mary and Eva.¶Lorenz, an admirable Renaissance man, led an adventurous and enriching life. Born in Minihof, Austria, he was conscripted into World War II and joined Messerschmitt. After the war, Lorenz apprenticed with his uncle in Munich, where he mastered the skills of cabinet making and fine furniture restoration. Seizing opportunity, he immigrated to Toronto in 1952. One of the first things he did was sign up for English lessons at Holy Rosary Church. It turned out to be the best $5 he ever spent, there he met, a German immigrant and the love of his life, Irene. Together they opened, Lorenz Antiques Ltd. on Mt. Pleasant Road and what became one of Toronto's premier antique establishments.¶In 1967, Canada and Lorenz shared a growing love of antiques and fine art. That year the Canadian Antiques Dealer Association was established with Lorenz, a proud founding member, who remained on its board for many years. Lorenz was known for his skill, extensive knowledge, appreciation of technical detail and keen willingness to share his knowledge with others. He was proud to serve Canada as a member of the Canadian Cultural Property Export Review Board. He and its members, sought to preserve our cultural heritage through the use of export controls, tax incentives, grants and to retain the best examples of our material culture and heritage within Canada.¶Throughout his life, Lorenz carried himself with genuine warmth and grace, treating all with respect and caring. Lorenz's passion for antiques was equalled only by his love for family. Lorenz was a proud Opa. Whether a school concert or an event, he wouldn't miss the chance to watch his children and grandchildren. Lorenz would be found beaming with pride over their accomplishments.¶The family thanks: Delmanor (Wynford) and Dr. J. Arvinitis of the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care for their kindness and skill; and Dr. B. Topp, Mosaic and Circle of Care for their round-the-clock compassion and support. A visitation is scheduled Tuesday, March 3rd, 4-6 p.m. at Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Ave. W., Toronto. In lieu of flowers, we request donations to Temmy Latner Centre (tlcpc.org), Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB.ca), or charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 29 to Mar. 4, 2020