|
|
LORI LITHERLANDHappy 60th birthday Lori, we miss you every day. Today should have been our beloved Lolo's birthday. Instead, on June 2, 2019, Heaven got a lot more fun when Lori arrived to ramp up the angels' entertainment. No one enlivened a day like Lori, with her cheery: hello, you crazy kids! or: hello! girlfriend! Lori was the most unique and interesting person any one was blessed to know. Lori and Kerry shared a birthday; they'd excitedly phone each other and pore over their horoscopes to discern their future. If the predictions were good, they were totally right. None of them predicted Lori would get ALS; that her glorious, wonderful, energetic life would end so soon and leave us so bereft. It is difficult to capture the depths of Lori's essence, generosity, curiosity, and impact on everyone around her. Lori joyously devoted herself to many interests: family, friends, continual learning, personal and professional development, nature, culture, great food, good wine, travel, and having a large time. Invitations to her "large time" always lived up to the name. She made friends of clients, fellow passengers, candidates of her headhunting firm, classmates in her courses, and random people she encountered. And then her friends became friends because she was the great connector, the hub that introduced and held friendship circles and networks together. Intensely connected to nature, Lori's happiest hours were at the lake, where she spent hours on the beach or in her kayak. Her hospitality was outstanding, and she designed her cottage with a huge dining room so everyone could be accommodated. By her example, Lori encouraged others to grow, learn and explore. Fittingly, as a legacy she established the Lori Litherland Foundation for University of Guelph agriculture students. Lori joked about her rapid deterioration and rarely lost her sense of humour for long. Once she needed help walking, she used her innate fashion sense to pick a sleek white wheelchair that she named White Lightning, which allowed her to continue traveling and matched every outfit. The horoscope for February 28th, is that the path of those born this day leads to personal and relationship growth. How perfect for Lori. We miss you, Lori, and you continue to inspire us. Deborah and Kerry
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2020