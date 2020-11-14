LORNA MARGARET GRAHAM July 20, 1934 - November 11, 2020 With profound sadness, but also with tremendous gratitude for her life, the family of Lorna Margaret Graham (née Christian) announces her passing after a lengthy and valiant struggle with breast cancer. Born July 20, 1934, in Lindsay, Ontario to Dorothy and Elmer Christian, Lorna created one of the great love stories of our time for her spouse of 68 years, James E. "Ted" Graham, currently of Orono and Sturgeon Point, Ontario. High school sweethearts, they met and married in Lindsay, relocated to Toronto and became parents to Deborah Woods (Bruce), Catherine Graham, Jeffrey Graham (Karen Langhammer), Stephanie Pipe (Steven), and Meredith Graham Anderson (Jeremy); grandparents to Benjamin Madden (Jennifer), Shannon Sibbald (Robert), Timothy and Charlotte Graham, Joshua Pipe (Rebecca), Jesse Pipe (Chelsea) and James Pipe, Connor and Skye Graham Anderson and Marisa Pavao-Brady; and great-grandparents to Aidan, Madeline, Lachlan and Elowyn Sibbald, Emmett and Nathaniel Madden, and Ezekiel, Malachi and Elijah Pipe. Lorna was the well-loved sister of John Christian and sister-in-law of Jean Richardson. Lorna shared her never failing love with nieces and nephews Roy (Liz) Crum, Richard Crum (Jan Telfer), Susan Crum (Elaine Burr), Warren and Kim Christian, and great-nieces and -nephews. Lorna was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother, and a "homemaker" in the very best sense of the word. She created a strong sense of home and family, as Ted's very busy and successful career at Procter and Gamble, Shopsy's and Versa Services took them from Toronto to Scarborough to Kitchener, to Mississauga and finally to Orono and Sturgeon Point, Ontario. With her unerring sense of style and interior design, she created comfortable and beautiful homes for Ted and the family with each move. Lorna was the consummate hostess, creating lovely meals and holiday celebrations that her family and friends will always remember. She loved to paint, sew, arrange flowers and "craft," and was a voracious reader. She was the calm and loving centre of our family, on whom we all relied. She will be so greatly missed. Lorna was a great friend to many, including a group of people who attended Lindsay Collegiate Institute with her. That group maintained close, affectionate connections for over fifty years. Later she shared that same love and sense of connection with neighbours in the Toronto area and Sturgeon Point. The family will cherish the memory of all that Lorna has done to care for and support her husband and family, the beauty she brought into the world in so many ways, and her demonstration of God's love through service in various churches and communities. The family is deeply grateful to the Durham Regional Cancer Centre and Dr. Zalewski and his professional team for the exemplary care Lorna received. Should you wish to make a memorial donation in Lorna's name, please consider Lakeridge Health Foundation or the Durham Regional Cancer Centre. Arrangements have been entrusted to Newcastle Funeral Home. A memorial service may be held, depending on developments regarding COVID-19. Lorna, based on her strong Christian beliefs, loved these words - "I will lift up my eyes to the hills - from whence comes my help? My help comes from the Lord, who made heaven and earth" - Psalm 121:1-2 Online Condolences can be made to www.newcastlefuneralhome.com
