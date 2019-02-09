You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Richmond Hill United Church
10201 Yonge St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorna GREIG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorna McGillivray Dow GREIG

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lorna McGillivray Dow GREIG Obituary
LORNA McGILLIVRAY DOW GREIG October 14, 1928 - February 6, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lorna, at the age of 90, on February 6, 2019. She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Alison Chapman; her son-in-law, Martin; and her grandchildren, Ross and Evie. Lorna was predeceased by her wonderful husband of 56 years, Iain. She was born in Fort William, Scotland, trained as a physiotherapist in Dundee and immigrated to Canada in 1954. She had a fulsome physio career in Toronto, Vancouver and Richmond Hill. In her retirement she volunteered for more than 20 years at the Food Bank in Richmond Hill, and throughout life was an avid bibliophile. Mum loved a drive, a meal out, and any excuse to spend time with family. The family would like to thank the staff at Sprint Senior care, both the day program and residential home, for their exemplary care of mum. The funeral service will be conducted at Richmond Hill United Church, 10201 Yonge St., on Friday, February 15 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sprint Senior Care are appreciated in her memory: www.sprintseniorcare.org.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 9 to Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.