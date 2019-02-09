LORNA McGILLIVRAY DOW GREIG October 14, 1928 - February 6, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lorna, at the age of 90, on February 6, 2019. She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Alison Chapman; her son-in-law, Martin; and her grandchildren, Ross and Evie. Lorna was predeceased by her wonderful husband of 56 years, Iain. She was born in Fort William, Scotland, trained as a physiotherapist in Dundee and immigrated to Canada in 1954. She had a fulsome physio career in Toronto, Vancouver and Richmond Hill. In her retirement she volunteered for more than 20 years at the Food Bank in Richmond Hill, and throughout life was an avid bibliophile. Mum loved a drive, a meal out, and any excuse to spend time with family. The family would like to thank the staff at Sprint Senior care, both the day program and residential home, for their exemplary care of mum. The funeral service will be conducted at Richmond Hill United Church, 10201 Yonge St., on Friday, February 15 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sprint Senior Care are appreciated in her memory: www.sprintseniorcare.org. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 9 to Feb. 13, 2019