LORNA ROSENSTEIN October 14, 1940 - April 21, 2020 Peacefully, in Toronto, surrounded by her loved ones, on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, after a battle with cancer. Daughter of the late Anne and the late Louis Rosenstein. Beloved sister and sister-in-law of Felice and the late Issie Caron the late Joyce and the late Farrand Miller. Loving partner of Sheila Gilbert. Treasured aunt of Jack Miller (CJ), Howard Miller (Suzanne), Glenn Caron (Dahlia), Harvey Caron, Burl Miller, Robin Tugender (Harry) and Benjamin Caron (Karyn), and great-aunt of Leslie Miller (Jared Mitchell), Andrea Miller, Steven Caron (Shaida), Nathan Miller (Natalie Moore), Erika Miller (Devin Duncan), Brandon Caron, Evan Caron, Courntey Miller, Shauna Caron, Jeffrey Tugender, Mackenzie Caron and Kaitlyn Caron. Lorna was an inspirational figure to all who knew her. She shattered barriers and overcame obstacles, both personally and professionally, rising to the top of the male-dominated tech industry, while dealing with degenerative vision loss and cancer. After starting her career as a schoolteacher in Montreal, she moved to New York City where she worked her way from tech representative to President of Lotus Technologies Canada. An early feminist, Lorna was a woman who lived by her strong values and principles. She spoke as a "Woman of Influence" across Canada, was featured in MacLean Magazine, was the cover story of Lifestyle Magazine, and mentored many female (and male) professionals. Despite her busy career, Lorna prioritized giving back to her community. In addition to volunteering and serving on multiple committees, she Co-Founded Gilda's Club Toronto and served on the Board of Directors of Foundation Fighting Blindness (now Fighting Blindness Canada). She was recognized with a Volunteer Toronto Legacy Award in 2018 for the impact she had in her community. A mentor, coach, and icon, she made an impact in every life she touched. More than anything, she made a difference. Donations in Lorna's memory may be made to Fighting Blindness Canada, 1-800-461-3331, or to Gilda's Club Toronto, (416) 214-9898.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 25 to Apr. 29, 2020