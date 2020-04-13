|
|
LORNE BARSKY Q.CIt is with broken hearts that the family of Lorne Barsky announces his passing on Saturday April 11, 2020. Cherished husband of Lesley for 54 years. Treasured father of Paula, Sara and Joanna. Caring father-in-law and true friend of Jeffrey Ashley, Paul Bleiwas and Nathan Bluvol. Deeply loved and inspirational Papa of Max and Lewis Ashley, Daniel and Jordana Bleiwas, and Sophie and Ari Bluvol. Loving brother of the late Donna Steinberg, and brother-in-law of Ronald Steinberg and Nancy Prussky, Judy and Gerald Slan and Michael and Randi Marrus. Lorne was a favourite uncle and cousin, a loyal and steadfast friend, and an admired and respected colleague. A man of enormous emotional intelligence, Lorne impressed everyone he met with his thoughtfulness and empathy. He will be greatly missed and forever loved. Regrettably, a family graveside service is necessitated by the current crisis. If desired, donations in Lorne's memory to the Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation or the charity of your choice would bea ppreciated by the family.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 13 to Apr. 17, 2020