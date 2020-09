Or Copy this URL to Share

LORNE COOPER On Sunday, September 20, 2020. Devoted son of Irwin and the late Harriet Cooper. Beloved spouse of Heather Schwartz. Loving father and father-in- law of Ashley Cooper and Alex Boag, and Jaclyn Cooper. Lorne will also be missed by Lawrence, Sharon, Chloe and Emma Schwartz. Memorial donations may be made to the Toronto General Hospital Foundation, 416-340-4800.



