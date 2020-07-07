|
LORNE VICTOR URSEL 1931 - 2020 On Thursday July 2, 2020 in the middle of his 88th year of life. Predeceased in 2011 by his beloved wife of 54 years, Pinky (Mary), he leaves behind a loving family which was the centre of his life; including his three children Lesley (Paul Charron), Peter (Angela), and James (Ellyn Holzman) and eight grandchildren, Michael (Amanda), Alexandra (Michael Lahart), Patrick (Megan O'Connor), James (Dana Earl), Julie, Jordan, Graydon, Noelle, and three great grand-children Jack, Lucy, and Minnie. He was pre-deceased by his parents Adam, and Stephanie and by his siblings Ruth, Fred, Norman, Adam, and Dick. From the time he was a young boy Lorne was drawn to the sky. He enrolled in air cadets and was granted his pilot's license when he was just fifteen. He would soon depart for Royal Roads where he spent two years followed by another two years at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ontario where he would meet Pinky on a blind date. Upon graduating, Lorne received his Electrical Engineering Degree from the University of Alberta while flying full-time in the RCAF. Shortly after leaving the RCAF, Lorne was approached to become a Professional Experimental Test Pilot with Avro which was a dream come true. Upon finishing his flying career, Lorne went on to found several businesses specializing in Aerospace and Technology in Ottawa where he would eventually retire with Pinky. Lorne was an enthusiastic volunteer supporting sports in which his children participated. These included equestrian, sailing, and for many years he was a volunteer senior executive with the Canadian Ski Association where he was the Alpine Chairman during the era of the "Crazy Canucks". Lorne was also an avid skier, sailor, golfer, and bridge player during his retirement. Lorne will be missed and celebrated by family at a private ceremony. He will be remembered as a caring take-charge individual ready to help out whenever there was a need. Special thanks to the Carlingwood Retirement Community for their special care during his final years. In lieu of flowers, Donations in memory of Lorne to the Hospice at May Court or the Ottawa Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. www.hpmcgarry.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 7 to July 11, 2020