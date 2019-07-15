THE HONOURABLE LORRAINE GOTLIB PATERSON Q.C. Lorraine passed away peacefully on July 9, 2019 at Leaside Retirement Home, at the age of 88. Predeceased by her husband, Christopher B. Paterson, and her sisters Dorothy (Sydney) Gordon Buck and Gert (Irving) Neamtan. Dear stepmother to Susan (Martin), Douglas (Donna), and Claire (Cameron) Reed. Nana to Kristin, Alex, Kelsey, Reed, and Corby. Aunt to Paula (Larry) Goldenberg, Stuart (Louise) Gordon, Karen (Howard) Gordon, Donna (Charles) Gordon Zuckerman, Susan Gordon, Janet (Rod) O'Reilly, Judith (Rick) Neamtan, and Nancy (Victor) Neamtan. Great-aunt to 10 nieces and nephews. Lorraine received a B.A. from University College in 1952, and an LL.B. from Osgoode Hall Law School in 1959. She was called to the Ontario Bar in 1959, and became a partner at McMillan, Binch and then Kingsmill, Jennings. She was appointed Queen's Counsel 1973, and was awarded the Jubilee Medal in 1977. She was appointed a judge of the Ontario District Court, served on the General Division of the Ontario Court of Justice and, after her judicial career, as a member of the federal Pension Appeals Board. Lorraine's professional and personal accomplishments were remarkable. She was a trailblazer in the legal profession, and the first woman to be elected President of the Ontario Bar Association. She held many volunteer positions, including the Ontario College of Art and the Board of Trade of Metropolitan Toronto, and was a member of the Women's Law Association of Ontario, the Medico-Legal Society of Toronto, the Empire Club of Canada, the Royal Canadian Yacht Club, and the Toronto Golf Club, among others. Lorraine had many interests, such as skiing, piano, languages, and horseback riding. She arranged picnic trips to the theatre in Stratford and Niagara-on-the-Lake. She loved music, taking her grandchildren to "The Nutcracker," and providing them with dance and violin lessons. Lorraine accepted her increasing frailties with grace and dignity, keeping her good humour right to the end. The family will hold a private cremation. Friends and family are invited to a reception at the Rosedale Golf Club on July 25, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lorraine's name to Parkinson Canada. Published in The Globe and Mail from July 15 to July 19, 2019