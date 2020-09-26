Lorraine RAYMOND

LORRAINE McGREGOR RAYMOND (née REID) 85, passed peacefully September 19, 2020, is now at rest after a life fully lived. Lorraine is survived by her children, Jane, Ken and Nancy, grandchildren Clare and Bryn, and her niece and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Alexander and Isabella (née McGregor) Reid. Born in Niagara Falls, Lorraine was an avid horseback rider growing up. She graduated from Stamford Collegiate and then the University of Toronto in 1955 having studied dental nursing. Lorraine settled in Etobicoke and raised her family which included her many dearly beloved pets. She enjoyed her numerous bridge clubs, badminton at The Boulevard Club and lawn bowling with the Etobicoke Lawn Bowling Club where she served as club president for several years. Always the organizer she put everything into her activities serving as a board member, event planner and social liaison. Lorraine will be dearly missed by her family and many friends. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. If desired, with gratitude, donations may be made to the Toronto Humane Society or Ontario SPCA.



