LORRAINE ROY We lost an angel on May 28, 2020 when Lorraine Roy passed away peacefully at age 97 in Beaconsfield, QC. Born in the Ottawa Valley town of Richmond, Lorraine was blessed with an endearing personality that radiated such incredible warmth and kindness. She was constantly surrounded by good friends and family who now miss her dearly. Lorraine is predeceased by her husband Stenson and eldest son Michael; survived by children Elizabeth (Paul), Patricia (Joseph), Paul (Jacqueline) and Peter (Kelly). Beloved by her grandchildren: Michael (Megan), Laura (Evan), Patrick (Lauren), Grace, Noah, Sydney, Pierce, Emily, Olivia, Audrey; plus great-grandchildren Jack, Felix, Louise and Nora. She was laid to rest at the Rideau Memorial Gardens in Dollard-des-Ormeaux. A celebration of her life will occur when the many people who loved her can gather again in person.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 6 to June 10, 2020