LORRAINE SHERKIN On Saturday, August 31,2019 at her home. Beloved wife of the late Ben Sherkin. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Marc and Diane, Carrie and Graham Steele, and Ron. Devoted grandmother of David, Michael, Daniel, Amy and Ian, and Lisa and Jordan. Special thanks to the Temmy Latner Centre For Palliative Care, Dr. Mark Bernstein, Risa Weinberg, caregivers Madhel Ramirez, and Helen Nicolas, and Saint Elizabeth Health Care. A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 2, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. in the Community Section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery,10953 Dufferin Street, Maple. Shiva 2121 Bathurst Street #107, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to the Temmy Latner Centre For Palliative Care, 416-586-8203.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 2 to Sept. 6, 2019