You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine SHERKIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine SHERKIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine SHERKIN Obituary
LORRAINE SHERKIN On Saturday, August 31,2019 at her home. Beloved wife of the late Ben Sherkin. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Marc and Diane, Carrie and Graham Steele, and Ron. Devoted grandmother of David, Michael, Daniel, Amy and Ian, and Lisa and Jordan. Special thanks to the Temmy Latner Centre For Palliative Care, Dr. Mark Bernstein, Risa Weinberg, caregivers Madhel Ramirez, and Helen Nicolas, and Saint Elizabeth Health Care. A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 2, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. in the Community Section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery,10953 Dufferin Street, Maple. Shiva 2121 Bathurst Street #107, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to the Temmy Latner Centre For Palliative Care, 416-586-8203.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 2 to Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.