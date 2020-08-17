|
LORRAINE THOMSONJuly 12, 1931 - August 13, 2020 Lorraine Thomson died peacefully of natural causes on August 13, 2020 at Belmont House in Toronto with her son, James, by her side. As she said herself, Lorraine had an "amazing life". Born in a Regina hospital, she was raised on a Saskatchewan wheat farm by her grandparents, Will and Flora Moody. In the early 1940s, the family moved to Toronto where Lorraine soon became involved in the world of dance, which led to a five-decade career in the entertainment industry, first as a dancer/choreographer and then later on as a television and radio host, interviewer and producer. While she remained on the board of ACTRA and AFBS for a combined thirty years, in 1989 Lorraine began a new chapter of her career and became a judge for the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada. She and her first husband, Julius Mallin, had two children, Francesca and James. In 1982, she married celebrated journalist Knowlton Nash; they were the love's of each other's lives. Lorraine leaves behind her children, Francesca Mallin Parker and James Mallin; grandchildren, Jesse and Robert Parker, Daisy Mallin and great-granddaughter, Grace Parker; son-in-law, Fred, daughter-in-law, Susan, Jesse's wife, Leanne and Robert's partner, Jennifer. Lorraine's family would like to thank the staff of Belmont House for their loving care throughout Lorraine's final years. Private funeral services have been arranged. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, 2020