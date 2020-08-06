|
LORRAINE CLAIRE WRIGHT nee SPENCE B.A., Queen's University 1950 Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday August 1, 2020 in her 94th year in Ottawa following a prolonged struggle with dementia. Lorraine, beloved wife of the late J. Peter Wright, loving mother of Tom and his wife Marthe and the late Susan McGugan, dear mother-in-law of Bob and his wife Suzanne McGugan. Loving Grandma of Alexandre and Michael. Lorraine was born in Ottawa and attended Glebe Collegiate and graduated from Queens. As a long time resident of Oakville Ontario and winter resident of Hillsboro Beach Florida, she dedicated her time and energy to charity and community work, fiercely proud of the accomplishments of the Junior League and the May Court of Oakville. Interment will be in the memorial gardens of St. Jude's Anglican Church, Oakville Ontario.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 6 to Aug. 10, 2020