Steeles Memorial Chapel
350 Steeles Avenue West
Thornhill, ON L4J 1A1
(905) 881-6003
LOUIS D. SILVER, QC On Thursday, March 28, 2019 at North York General Hospital. Louis D. Silver, QC, beloved husband of Doreen (Dvora) Silver. Sadly mourned by H. Markham Silver, QC and Lisa Silver, Eve Silver and Henning Doose, Shimmy and Caryn Silver, and James Silver and Lisa Grill. Dear brother of Sheldon Silver. Cherished Zeida of Joshua, Rebecca, Sheridan and Shanon, Dylan, Rena, Alex, and Jordan. At Steeles Memorial Chapel, 350 Steeles Ave., W., for service on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment Pardes Shalom Cemetery, Kehillat Shaarei Torah section. Shiva 15 Silvergrove Road. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 30 to Apr. 3, 2019
