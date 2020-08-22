|
|
LOUISE CECILE ALBERTINE SLEMIN (née Watson) Born in Montreal in 1926, died peacefully at home with family by her side on August 19, 2020. Predeceased by her loving husband of 70 years, Bruce who died at Sunnybrook Veterans Hospital in 2018; her son, Roger, who died in 1993; her sister, Claire, in 2013; and her parents, Cicile Berard and William R. Watson. Louise will be sadly missed by daughter, Anne (Raymond Day); her granddaughters, Michelle Dragon (Marc) and Joanne Feathertone (Tony); four great-grandchildren, Luke and Axel Dragon and Hannah and Taylor Featherstone; her nephews, Jon, Steve and Rick Houseman; and sister-in-law, Casey Houseman. Louise led a busy life with family and friends, in employment and as a volunteer. She and Bruce were happy travellers together and with friends and wonderful memories of trips were captured by Bruce's camera. Upon his retirement an-around-the-world plane ticket was their gift to each other. Known to her many friends as 'Lou,' there was always a good reason to celebrate any event together. She obtained her B.Sc in biological sciences from McGill University in 1947 and after marrying Bruce in 1948, she worked as a research technician in allergies. Moving from Montreal to Toronto she became involved in community activities; Refugee Sponsorship, YWCA Board of Directors, North York Hospital Board, YWCA of Metropolitan Toronto, Canadian Federation of Women, Bloor Street Neighbourhood Association, the Dunfield Retirement Residence Council and participated in the International Alzheimer's Walk. She and her sister Claire were Co-Authors of William R. Watson-Recollections of a Montreal Art Dealer The Performing Arts, Classical Music, Art and Literature were an important part of her life. She had a passion for learning, a very upbeat attitude and a good sense of humour. She lived her life to it's fullest and enriched the lives of those who knew her. She will be dearly missed. Due to current circumstances, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, a memorial donation may be made to the Alzheimer Society.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26, 2020