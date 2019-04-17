You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
MRS. LOUISE DÉCARIE (Racicot) 1941 - 2019 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Louise Racicot Décarie, on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the age of 77, at the palliative care unit of the Magog Hospital Center. She is survived by the love of her life, her husband of almost 55 years, Raymond Décarie; her daughters, the pride and joys of her life - Catherine, Isabelle (Mauricio Bussab) and Alexandra (Emmanuel Proux); her beloved grandchildren, Maximilien, Violeta, Victoria and Pénélope; her dear sisters, Mireille (Harvey Campbell) and Monique (Don McIntyre); as well as her nieces, nephew, other relatives and numerous friends. Louise, a nurse by training, worked in hospitals in her early adult life, and then later in the fields of communication and culture. Throughout her life, she volunteered for numerous causes because she was grateful for the blessings in her life. Louise will be remembered for her sparkling personality, her devotion to her family and her generous way with her friends. She was a caring mother, loving spouse and big-hearted grandmother. We wholeheartedly give thanks to the caring staff at the palliative care unit of the Magog Hospital Center for their outstanding professionalism and immense empathy. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the would be greatly appreciated. A reception to celebrate Louise's life will take place on Saturday, April 27th. Family and friends are warmly invited. A private ceremony to lay her to rest will occur at a later date. Reception: Ritz-Carlton Hotel of Montreal, Oval Room, 1228, Sherbrooke Street West, Montreal, H3G 1H6, Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. Complexe funéraire Ledoux, Situé au 155, rue Sherbrooke, Magog, QC. Tél.: (819) 843-4473 Téléc.: (819) 843-4563 Courriel: [email protected] Site internet: www.ledouxmagog.com.
